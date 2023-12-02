More than 5,000 learners graduate from Power Learn Project

More than 5,000 students from Kenya, South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania and Zambia have graduated after a comprehensive 16-week programme to equip them with market-ready digital skills, under the Power Learn Project’s (PLP) software development course.

PLP has exuded confidence that the fresh graduates will become invaluable assets in the workforce of their respective countries.

Some of the graduate shared their experiences and showcased their innovative solutions to address pressing challenges in Africa, notably in the realms of climate change, health, and food security.

“The PLP graduation serves as a testament to the profound impact of learning, where the transformative ripples extend far beyond individual accomplishments. In less than two years, we have cultivated a dynamic community of graduates poised to become future leaders, change-makers, and advocates for a better world,” said Mumbi Ndung'u, Chief of Growth & Operations at PLP.

Tech education

PLP has reiterated its commitment to using education and training of the youth to shape Africa’s future.

This comes at a time the continent’s digital economy is growing rapidly, with prospects to expand even further in the years to come.

The organisation recently launched an impact report, emphasising its commitment to shaping a digitally skilled and empowered Africa through tech education.