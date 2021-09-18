More pain as wholesale prices of goods increase

Shopper

A shopper at Naivas Supermarket in Nyeri town on June 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

 Food, clothes, water, electricity, steel manufacturers and suppliers have increased the wholesale prices of the commodities by 6.02 per cent in the past one year, new data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.