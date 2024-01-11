More pain as NSSF rates set to go up next month

There is confusion within Kenya’s employment sector regarding expected changes in pension contributions as the first year of implementation of the NSSF Act, 2013, lapses this month with no clarity on the next level of deductions.

The government started implementing the Act in February last year, raising mandatory pension contributions from a flat of Sh200 per employee (with an equivalent contribution from the employer), to a graduated plan that will eventually hit six per cent of employees’ salaries.

Implementation of the law requires that the mandatory pension deductions will be raised to specific amounts/percentages over the first five years.

Former NSSF CEO David Mwangangi, in a communication to employers last year, stated that after the first year, the base earnings limit and the subsequent deductions will be determined by the Labour, Social Security and Services Cabinet Secretary in apparent contradiction of the law.

No such communication has been made as yet. NSSF last year set the lower earnings limit at a monthly salary of Sh6,000 and the upper earnings limit at Sh18,000 monthly as implementation of the changes began.

Effectively, since February last year employees earning Sh6,000 have been contributing Sh360 as those earning Sh18,000 and above contribute Sh1,080 to the mandatory pension fund, with their employers matching the contributions.

Those earning below Sh6,000 monthly salary contributed 6 per cent of their respective salaries as employers matched, NSSF said last year.

However, while the NSSF Act, 2013 contained clear details of how the contributions would be graduated through the first five years of implementation, a communication by NSSF management last year appeared to contradict the law.

“The lower earnings limit and the upper earnings limit shall, for the first four years after the commencement date, be in accordance with the table contained in this Schedule,” the NSSF Act, 2013, states in the third schedule.

“After the fourth year and thereafter, the lower earnings limit shall be, for each financial year, the amount gazetted by the Cabinet Secretary from time to time as the average statutory minimum monthly basic wage for the top urban centres, second tier urban centres and rural areas for the year and the upper earnings limit shall, for each financial year, be the level of earnings equal to four times the national average earnings.”

A table provided in the law directs that baseline salaries for subsequent years be Sh7,000 (second year of implementation), Sh8,000 (third year), Sh9,000 (fourth year) and the gazetted minimum monthly wage starting the fifth year.

The law further directed that for the upper earning limits, baseline for the first year would be half of the national average earnings of Sh36,000 by 2013, which NSSF implemented last year, setting it at Sh18,000.

This would then rise to the national average earnings during the second year, two times of national average earnings during the third year, three times during the fourth year and four times starting the fifth year.

The law did not clarify whether the national average earnings would have to be the 2013 figures or be calculated in present terms.

It was expected that the law would be implemented starting 2014, but legal battles stalled it until last year.

Issuing guidelines on payment of contributions under the new law in February last year, Mr Mwangangi, in a communication to employers said: “After the first year, the lower earnings limit shall be the amount gazetted by the Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Labour, Social Security and Services annually as the average statutory minimum monthly basic wage for the year.”

This would differ from the law which directed that the lower earnings limit for the second year (this calendar year), shall be Sh7,000, which would raise the minimum tier one contribution for employees earning Sh7,000 and above to Sh420.

The current average minimum wage, as gazetted in July 2022, is Sh12,445.65 (being the average of minimum wage for general workers in top urban centres, second tier urban centres and rural areas).

Should NSSF use the average wage as the lower earnings limit, it will raise mandatory pension contributions towards tier one to Sh746.7 for workers earning Sh12,445 and above.

“The upper earnings limit (after the first year) shall be the average wage earnings per employee as published by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) in the Economic Survey for the prior year,” NSSF said last year.

The NSSF Act, 2013, was not clear on which year the national average earnings would be based, though NSSF last year based it on 2013, setting the figure at Sh18,000 (half of 2013 national average earnings).

The latest Economic Survey by the KNBS last year showed that the national average earning per employee in 2022 was a monthly salary of Sh72,130.

This means that all employees earning that monthly salary and above would contribute Sh4,327.8 as mandatory pension, including the Sh746.7 that must go to NSSF, should the fund decide to use current figures.

The Nation on Wednesday made attempts to reach out to NSSF CEO David Koross for a clarification on how contributions will look like effective February, but he did not respond to text messages sent to his known phone number. Calls to the same number could also not go through.

Similar attempts to Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) Executive Director Jacqueline Mugo, to find out whether employers were in engagements with the government over the upcoming transition and their preparations, were futile as she did not respond to text messages, nor did she pick calls.

Under the new law, mandatory pension contributions are categorised into two tiers; tier one which factors pensionable earnings up to lower earnings limit.

Under this tier, both the employer and the employee match equal contributions of 6 per cent of the employee’s earnings, up to the figure defined as the lower earnings limit for the year. This figure was Sh6,000 last year and the contribution was capped at Sh360. By law, this contribution must be made to NSSF.

Tier two contributions factor pensionable earnings between lower earnings limit and the upper earning limit, where both the employer match contributions of 6 per cent of the employee’s pensionable earnings for the value between the lower earnings limit and the upper earning limit.

In 2023, for instance, the upper earnings limit was Sh18,000 and employees earning the salary and above, and their employers, matched an additional Sh720 each to the mandatory pension contributions.

An employer can, however, choose to make this contribution to a fund manager authorised by the Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA).

President William Ruto has been keen to grow NSSF contributions since his election in August 2022, and last month indicated that the goal was to grow them to Sh1 trillion by 2027.

“The new NSSF contribution model has enhanced monthly contributions by four and a half times.