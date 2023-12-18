Money transfer firm Banana Pay's app to ease remittances from abroad

US-based money transfer company, Banana Pay, has enhanced its drive to transform the use of the mobile app for money remittances with a key focus on East Africans sending money from the diaspora.

Towards this end, the company, which specialises in money remittances by its clientele from the US to other countries, launched a mobile app in June.

The company also offers various ancillary money transfer services such as bank transfer, cash pickup, and mobile money/mobile wallet transfer among other services.

“We understand when you as a customer undertake business with us, you place a great deal of trust in us. We take this responsibility very seriously and are committed to the safety and security of your money in the most compliant manner,” said Banana Pay CEO, Garad Nor.

To utilise the service, customers has to first download the Banana Pay app on their phone, create a free account, create a transaction, choose a country to send to, the amount, the delivery method as well as the payment option.

Biggest beneficiaries

They then receive vouchers and are required to provide acceptable and valid identification, before sending their money, from which point the company takes over.

“We are doing close to 10,000 transactions every month since we launched the app around June,” said Mr Nor.

He further said the company launched the app to satisfy a growing demand from its clients from Africa who are based in the diaspora.

Banana Pay had initially intended to have the app offer convenience for its existing offline customers.

According to the company, the biggest beneficiaries of the app will be East Africans in the diaspora, who have been demanding such a platform to send money back to their loved ones.

Changing financial laws

The company is banking on lowering rates to transact on the app and the different ways for cash collection and delivery as well as bank transfers, to compete with other players in the market.

“Banana Pay LLC is a financial services company committed to compliance with Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Counter-Terrorist Financing (CTF) regulations in the United States and internationally. The company adheres to the four pillars of an effective AML program: internal policies, a designated compliance officer, ongoing training, and independent reviews,” Mr Nor explained.

Banana Pay has been operating as a licensed Money Transfer Company in the United States since 2003, where it operates in more than 20 States.

Among the challenges the company said it has experienced are the changing financial laws that affect operations and market presence, a crowded app marketplace and operational costs.