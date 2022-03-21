Money laundering claims rock Sh5 billion English Point Marina

Trouble is brewing in Mombasa’s English Point Marina as the property’s developer faces fraud and money laundering investigations amid a vicious war with apartment buyers, who claim they have been locked out of houses they paid Sh600 million to acquire.

High Court judge John Mativo has allowed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to proceed with a probe on Pearl Beach Hotels Limited, the developer, for alleged theft through fraudulent billing of apartment owners.

Justice Mativo in February dismissed a suit filed by Pearl Beach Hotels, seeking to stop the probe. His orders came as a group of 12 buyers pursued a civil suit against the property developer for locking them out of their apartments on account of disputed service charge bills.

The fights have opened up the luxury property, located by the harbour, to investigations. The project consists of 96 apartments, eight penthouses and a 26-room hotel.

It is one of the few private projects granted the Vision 2030 Private Sector Flagship status.