Mary Wanjiru Kinyua
File | Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

Momentum Ice vodka firm CEO in Sh163.8m tax battle with KRA

By  Brian Wasuna

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ms Kinyua filed nil tax returns with KRA for the first four years of Platinum Distillers' growth in the alcohol manufacturing sector.
  • This implied that she was not drawing a salary from Platinum Distillers despite being its highest-ranking employee.

Mary Wanjiru Kinyua, the CEO and co-owner of Platinum Distillers that produces the Momentum Ice alcohol brand, is locked in a Sh163.8 million tax claim battle with the taxman.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.