Financial firm Mogo extends Sh7bn to underbanked entrepreneurs

Financial services firm Mogo has unveiled plans to extend Sh7 billion worth of credit to underbanked small businesses and individuals in Kenya.

The initiative aims to provide income-generating projects and increase productivity for those who have been traditionally excluded from the formal financial system, particularly in remote areas of the country.

Mogo Kenya's country manager, Domas Mineikis, emphasized the company's commitment to bridging the financial inclusion gap in Kenya.

Affordable credit

"As a leader in the financial services sector, we strive to use our resources and capacity to help shape a better future and contribute to progress in the country. This new credit facility aligns with our long-held commitment to significantly elevate small businesses in the markets we serve,” he said.

Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are vital to the Kenyan economy, accounting for over 90 per cent of all businesses.

However, accessing credit from traditional financial institutions has been challenging for many MSMEs due to factors such as insufficient credit history, lack of collateral, long loan processing times, or high interest rates.

Mogo's productive lending initiative seeks to alleviate these barriers by offering quick access to affordable credit for MSMEs, promoting entrepreneurship, job creation, and economic growth.

Flexible loan terms

“Mogo’s productive lending addresses these challenges by providing MSMEs with quick access to affordable credit. This boosts entrepreneurship, promotes job creation, and drives economic growth,” Mineikis said.

Beneficiaries of Mogo's credit facility will enjoy flexible loan terms, including longer repayment periods and the lowest monthly payments through the company's best price guarantee brand promise. This allows borrowers to focus on their financial or personal growth.