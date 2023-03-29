Modern technology the key to Kenya’s ambitious irrigation goals

The Government of Kenya's ambitious plan to revive the Galana Kulalu Irrigation Scheme is a crucial step forward in boosting crop production and food security in the country.

The irrigation scheme that aims to bring over one million acres under irrigation, now has a new lease on life. To ensure its success this time round, it is essential that modern technology is used in the distribution of water meant for irrigation.

It is also worth noting that the project’s revival appreciates that a key ingredient to ending the country’s food challenges is the use of irrigation, a deviation from overreliance on rain-fed agriculture.

For Galana Kulalu to work we can borrow a leaf from similar massive projects that have used modern technology to put up the necessary infrastructure for distributing irrigation water.

One model for this is the Imperial Irrigation District in Southern California, one of the largest and most efficient irrigation districts in the US. This district serves around 350,000 acres of farmland and over 1.5 million people, using state-of-the-art technology to optimise irrigation water distribution.

One such technology, used in the Imperial Irrigation District that can be adopted in the Galana Kulalu scheme is the use of Weholite HDPE structured wall pipes. These pipes were used in a section of the Imperial Irrigation District’s canals and enabled a timely rollout, avoiding disruptions from the rainy season.

Irrigation systems

This is critical because extreme weather patterns can interrupt the timely rollout of projects. Another project, the Tumalo Irrigation District - an irrigation district located in Central Oregon, United States, used Weholite pipes as a substitute for open canals since the former could be buried and they were therefore safer than open canals.

Closed pipes offer several advantages over open canals. Firstly, they help to conserve scarce water resources by reducing evaporation losses. Additionally, closed pipes are not susceptible to clogging by waste materials, such as PET bottles, which have been a persistent problem in our drainage systems.

Moreover, in the case of Tumalo, the project utilised pipes with a diameter of 2200mm, which are capable of channelling millions of litres of water. This represents a significantly larger capacity compared to the current steel and concrete pipes that are being used in Kenya.

Weholite pipes are also highly durable and resistant to corrosion, abrasion, and impact, making them well-suited for use in irrigation systems. They are also lightweight, easy to transport, and resistant to chemicals and UV radiation, which can be beneficial in harsh environments such as Galana Kulalu.

Weholite pipes offer the added advantage of being highly customizable, allowing them to be integrated into areas with existing infrastructure. This makes them a versatile and practical choice for a wide range of applications.

Modern technology

Furthermore, Weholite pipes are leak-free and have a smooth inner surface that reduces friction and helps to increase the flow rate of water, which is vital in irrigation schemes that must deliver water to large areas. Moreover, Weholite technology has a service life that exceeds 100 years, providing long-term value to taxpayers.

As the world continues to grapple with the effects of climate change, including extreme weather patterns, it is imperative that infrastructure projects such as the Galana Kulalu Irrigation Scheme are executed quickly and efficiently.

By incorporating modern technology such as Weholite pipes, the scheme can not only achieve its goals but also provide a sustainable solution for the long-term.

The good news is that these pipes are already being manufactured and used locally. The Megapipes Solutions factory in Oaklands, Ruiru is already manufacturing Weholite in sizes of up to DN3000.

The Megapipes Solutions factory also manufactures Weholite HDPE structured wall pipes used in sewer systems to reduce incidences of waterborne diseases. The factory has for instance supplied 5km of DN800 (Weholite HDPE) pipe with two manholes to the Narok water and Sewerage Services Company for the implementation of Narok’s modern sanitary sewer network and treatment plant.

The plant, which was commissioned in late 2020, has been used as a case study at the Plastic Pipes XIII Conference, organised by the Southern African Plastic Pipe Manufacturers Association (SAPPMA).