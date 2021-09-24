Missing leakage sensing system haunts Kenya Pipeline Company

Kenya Pipeline Company engineers watch as petrol leaks from a burst pipe in Mariakani town off Mombasa-Nairobi road.

By  David Mwere

Nation Media Group

 The Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) is on the spot once again over its failure to install a leak detection system in the Sh61 billion Mombasa-Nairobi oil pipeline.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.