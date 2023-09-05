Millfield Runda School opens new campus in Nairobi

Millfield Runda School, a branch of the Colors & Crayons Early Learning Centre, has opened a new campus in Nairobi. The school's inauguration was celebrated during a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an open house.

Strategically positioned on the rapidly developing Kiambu Road in Runda, the school boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including next-generation classrooms, fully equipped science laboratories, performing arts and assembly spaces, a dining hall and recreational areas.

"The opening of this school marks a significant milestone for us, as we continue to build on our mission and commitment to excellence by providing facilities that will give our students incredible new opportunities to explore, pioneer, and develop their talents," said co-founder and director of Millfield, Ms Grace Otiende.

Industry-relevant components

From STEM subjects to athletics and the arts, students at the school will have the chance to explore and combine their diverse interests, all within the confines of this exceptional facility.

"The board of directors couldn't be more proud of our school, our history, and our values as we celebrate this important moment and the opportunities it helps create for both current and future generations of Millfielders," Ms Otiende said.

Long-term strategy

"The opening of the campus is an important step in fulfilling our bold mission of ensuring access to world-class education with a wide range of industry-relevant components, with an emphasis on tenacity and empowerment under our mantra – 'Together We Achieve The Extraordinary!'" she added.

The expansion is in line with Millfield Runda School's long-term strategy to further solidify its reputation and appeal among parents, dating back to its kindergarten days at Colors & Crayons.