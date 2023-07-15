Military hospitals to treat civilians in Sh10bn plan

The government is eyeing a windfall of about Sh10.21 billion over the next five years by freeing up about 53 per cent of the bed capacities of Level IV and V Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) hospitals to treat civilians.

Currently, KDF hospitals only serve military personnel, their families and dependents, but the government is now seeking to open them up to treat members of the public to raise revenue that will be used to purchase drugs, equipment and modernise the facilities.

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Prof Njuguna Ndung’u this week published the proposed Public Finance Management (Ulinzi Prime Health Services Fund) Regulations, 2023 for public comments.

The regulations establish the Ulinzi Prime Health Services Fund (UPHSF) into which revenues it generates from offering medical services to patients will be deposited.

The Fund will also receive taxpayer monies appropriated by the National Assembly as well as grants, gifts, and donations.

The military hospitals currently rely on government funding, but the Treasury projects that within five years, opening up the facilities to the paying public will net cumulative revenues amounting to Sh10.21 billion.

Health services

“The purpose and object of the Fund shall be to finance the provision of medical and health services to paying clients of the Kenya Defence Forces hospital facilities across the country,” say the regulations.

In the Treasury’s estimates, the hospitals would earn about Sh379 million in the first year if just seven percent of the 275 beds in KDF Level IV and V hospitals are filled.

This revenue would rise to about Sh4.49 billion in the fifth year should the occupancy rate increase to 53 percent, according to the projections.

The Treasury says that this will help the facilities attain financial independence that will enable the modernization of the hospitals, payments of salaries and pensions of workers, fund top-notch treatment, and expand healthcare services to KDF members countrywide.

It adds that the move will also enable military personnel to continue being treated at the facilities even after retirement, which has been a major issue for retired KDF officers who are being forced to pay out-of-pocket to treat their medical conditions, some of which they acquired during service.

“The effect of the proposed gazettement of the legal notice includes follow up of military personnel and their dependents into retirement and eventual demise, instead of off-loading them to civilian medical facilities with conditions acquired in the military,” said the Treasury.

It added: “This would boost morale, cut costs, supervise quality, keep statistics within KDF, and enhance patient and staff satisfaction.”

The Treasury’s move comes at a time Members of Parliament (MPs) had raised questions over why more military hospitals were being built at the taxpayer’s expense despite the occupancy rate in the hospitals being low leading to underutilisation of the facilities.

Due to the funding hitches facing the hospitals, the Treasury says that the facilities are facing frequent medicine shortages, postponed cold surgical cases, and out-of-pocket drug purchases by military personnel because the KDF population has quadrupled in recent years.

“The KDF Level IV, V, and VI not being self-sustaining, may soon be a pale shadow of themselves due to the dwindling resources,” said the Treasury.

The exchequer added that the hospitals have old, obsolete physical infrastructure and equipment and therefore continue to incur huge charges to outsource complex cases and that they are facing difficulty in attracting external consultants to go to the KDF facilities to do procedures.

“Coverage of emergency services by the Fund assures access to emergency health services to all Kenyans countrywide reducing mortality and disability-adjusted life years arising from medical emergencies,” said the Treasury.

Favourable prices

It adds that in the regions that have KDF hospitals, the favourable prices that will be offered to civilians by the facilities will bring stiff competition to private medical centers that offer higher-priced services, which could lead to lower prices for patients.

Access to healthcare remains a thorn in the flesh for many households in Kenya amid skyrocketing out-of-pocket(OOP) expenditures which continue to make up a significant proportion of the total health spending and drive about 1 million individuals into poverty each year.

The elderly and people affected by chronic conditions are the worst hit by the OOP expenditure that has continued to rise over the years despite increased budgets by the State for healthcare.

A persistent surge in the cost of healthcare in Kenya has triggered a flurry of desperate measures as households scrambled to source funds to support the treatment of their ailing kin.