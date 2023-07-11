Microfinance firm, Momentum, opens new branch in Bungoma

Non-deposit-taking microfinance firm, Momentum, has opened another branch in Bungoma County, bringing to three the number of outlets the lender has opened within a year, in an aggressive drive to capture small businesses and individuals.

Momentum now has 13 branches across the country and says that the expansion is aimed at driving financial access by being close to where its clients are.

Among beneficiaries of the new Bungoma branch will be Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and individuals who will access working capital loans, the lender stated.

“As one of the nation's most important food baskets, Bungoma County continues to be a major contributor to Kenya's agricultural sector. The region's prosperity is further augmented by manufacturing plants, sugar processing units, maize mills, dairy plants, and a prominent plastic factory,” Momentum Managing Director, Yvonne Asangre, said.

Asset-backed financing

Ms Asangre said the lender is keen on unlocking credit to individuals and businesses in the county by offering asset-backed financing within a short time to support economic activities.

“By embracing technology, innovation, and intuitive processes, we continue to deliver value to businesses and individuals while reducing barriers to accessing financing. As a result, we deliver solutions that are customer-centric complemented by unprecedented turnaround times,” Ms Asangre said.

Momentum staff members cut a cake during the official opening of the microfinance firm's new branch in Bungoma County. Photo credit: Courtesy

The MD noted that Momentum would be able to provide credit to individuals and enterprises within four hours, which would be key in enabling businesses to run daily activities and meet short term financial needs with ease.

The lender, whose website with details on the services it offers is available on www.momentumcredit.co.ke also said it will support people and businesses in importing vehicles directly from Japan, where they would save upto 20 per cent costs.

Cheaper interest rates

“Our product offering includes a secured revolving credit facility with cheaper interest rates than most digital lenders, motor vehicle asset financing, and direct importation from Japan with up to 20 per cent cost savings,” Ms Asangre said.

The microfinance institution continues to go big on services within the automotive space, even as it expands on areas around agriculture, manufacturing and service sectors, where many SMEs operate within and where access to credit from legacy financial institutions remains a challenge.

The lender also said its credit facilities are cheaper than mobile loans, where many individuals, unable to get loans from banks, seek refuge for credit.

The lender has been operating for the past six years, majoring on the motor-vehicle financing, where it offers services including motor import financing, key-to-key motor vehicle trade-in and automotive repairs financing.