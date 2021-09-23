MicroDahab partners with AECF to promote SMEs in Somalia

MicroDahab has partnered with Africa Enterprise Challenge Fund to promote SMEs in Somalia.

By  Nation Reporter

Money transfer company Dahabshiil, through its subsidiary MicroDahab micro finance institution, has partnered with The Africa Enterprise Challenge Fund (AECF) to promote women, youth and agricultural producer groups in the Somalia regions in a programme funded by the European Union.

