MicroDahab partners with AECF to promote SMEs in Somalia

Money transfer company Dahabshiil, through its subsidiary MicroDahab micro finance institution, has partnered with The Africa Enterprise Challenge Fund (AECF) to promote women, youth and agricultural producer groups in the Somalia regions in a programme funded by the European Union.

MicroDahab MFI has matched EU's and AECF funding of US Dollars 1 million to provide investment for small businesses. The project is under the aegis of the Finance for Inclusive Growth in Somalia.

The Finance for Inclusive Growth in Somalia (FIG-Somalia) programme aims to connect women- and youth-owned businesses and producers to financial institutions allowing them to access financing and technical support.

It is envisaged that the FIG-Somalia programme will reach nearly 8,000 beneficiaries and will create up to 4800 decent jobs with 40 per cent of the programme targeted beneficiaries are expected to be women entrepreneurs.

FIG-Somalia is a pilot programme component under the European Union’s Inclusive Local and Economic Development (ILED) programme, whose objective is to contribute to stability in Somalia by extending state authority and services, promoting local reconciliation and peace building, creating inclusive economic opportunities and protecting the most vulnerable.

The objective of FIG Somalia is to revitalize and expand the local economy with a focus on livelihood enhancement, job creation and broad-based inclusive growth for Somali women, youth and producer groups.

“The AECF is pleased to have MicroDahab MFI as part of our transformational program in Somalia. We believe that this program will reduce challenges that non-bankable populations in Somalia face when they need capital support for their businesses. We also hope that this new access to banking services will provide financial freedom for women and youth in Somalia,” said Victoria Sabula, CEO of the AECF.

Formed in 2014 as a subsidiary company of the Dahabshiil Group, MicroDahab operates across the Somali regions creating employment opportunities for the youth, women, productive sector and small medium micro enterprises (SMMEs).

Many of MicroDahab’s clients are young entrepreneurs, most of them being women, who venture in farming, fishing, agriculture, livestock and dairy, among many activities.

MicroDahab does not require any collateral from its female clients and self help groups don’t need to provide a third party guarantor. This is a unique attribute that differentiates them from banks.

“We introduced products to transform the lives and fortunes of many communities in a socially responsible yet sustainable way,” Dahabshiil group CEO Abdirashid Duale said.

And it works well because the beneficiaries can access the money electronically on their phones through E-Dahab services.

As part of its corporate social responsibility, Dahabshiil set up MicroDahab, a microfinance institution to help small scale businesspeople to build their status in business.

“MicroDahab is Dahabshiil's group’s way of giving back to the communities. We at Microdahab believe that women’s financial empowerment contributes significantly to enhance employment rate in the somali territories, GDP growth as well as serve as a successful strategy for the creation of a better society and responsible future generation,” Duale says.

The MicroDahab MFI is meant to stimulate private sector entrepreneurs to innovate and find profitable ways of improving access to markets and the way markets function for the poor, particularly in rural areas.

According to Dahabshiil, MicroDahab is committed to support people living in extreme poverty to help them uplift themselves from poverty by providing them with access to finance and most importantly with an emphasis on creating employment and business opportunities for the youth.