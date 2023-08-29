Meru Polytechnic revamps curriculum to match industry skills needs

The Meru National Polytechnic has developed 17 new curriculum courses in line with its efforts to develop market-relevant and competency-based training for technical workers.

Seven of these courses are already being implemented, and include formwork technology 3, tile-laying technology 3, scaffolding installation technology 4 and balustrade safety technology.

The institution has developed the courses, adhering to the East Africa Skills for Transformation and Regional Integration Project (EASTRIP). The five-year project is supported by the World Bank, and aims to help TVETs develop highly specialized programmes at diploma and degree levels.

“A skilled workforce is a basic requirement for driving the engine of industrial and economic growth, making TVET the key sector of building the technical and entrepreneurial workforce needed in today’s dynamic and ever-changing work world,” said the institution’s Principal Mr Mutembei Kigige.

The programme, currently in its fourth year of implementation, has been providing TVETs with the support and resources needed to enable them re-engineer their learning platforms and models of delivery to meet the ever-changing skills requirements of the market place.

Meru National Polytechnic is among 16 flagship TVET institutions picked from Kenya, Tanzania and Ethiopia for the project.

Standardization of training

“EASTRIP objective is to ground and compliment the efforts of Meru National Polytechnic by standing in the gap of years of TVET neglect by successive governments which left the institution inundated with challenges that inhibited its upward trajectory,” Mr Kigige said.

The project also provides technical, financial and industry partnerships to improve relevance and quality of training programmes. It encourages short-term training targeting regional priority sectors in transport, energy, manufacturing and ICT.

“Before the project breathed life into the select RFTIs, they waltzed with a cocktail of problems ranging from partially uncoordinated, unregulated and fragmented TVET delivery systems,” said Mr Kigige.

This situation has had adverse implications in the standardization of training, cost-effectiveness, quality assurance, recognition of prior learning and the furtherance of education by TVET graduates.

The program (EASTRIP), also aims to increase the number of women who can access TVET courses without any hindrance, and level the playing field by coming up with women-friendly courses.

Long-term programme

According to studies conducted by the Ministry of Education between 2018 and 2022, the country experiences massive inequalities in access to TVET in regards to participation of females and persons with disabilities, with women accounting for only 39.41 per cent of student population in polytechnics.

Of this, only five percent of women are in vocational areas such as engineering and construction. Some of the factors that hinder women from joining TVETs are social, cultural and institutional related challenges.

“Generally, female students’ population in our polytechnics is lower than that of their male counterparts. The institution DLI on female students’ enrollment on short-term programme as required by the project is impressive as it managed to bring in 38 from zero at the start of the project in 2020 against a target of 25. The top institute managed to enroll 915 female students on long-term programme against a target of 240,” Mr Kigige said.

Kigige says that through the programme, the institution’s graduate employment success for female graduates has had a sharp increase from five previously to 17 against a target of 15 in year four.

As part of the EASTRIP project, the institution has also been developing a Building Technology Flagship Center, which however recently hit a snag following what management termed as ‘unreasonable demands by the contractor.’ The construction of the center commenced on November 1, 2021 and so far, 40 per cent of work on the site is complete.