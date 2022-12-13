Melano CC launches new beauty products in Kenya

Melano CC Intensive Anti-Spot Essence serum formulated with vitamin C and vitamin E as well as anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial ingredients has been launched into the Kenyan market.

The serum helps to prevent and treat dark spots, hyper-pigmentation, blemishes and acne.

Speaking during the launch, Rohto Mentholatum (Kenya) Limited Managing Director Mr Masaaki Ushiyama said the new product targets individuals with skin problem.

“Rohto Melano CC also helps to reduce redness and irritation whilst killing the bacteria that causes the formation of acne,” he said.

According to Mr Ushiyama, the most popular product in the Melano skincare line, the Melano CC essence, easily absorbs into the skin, without leaving residue.

Medicine and beauty products

“Our customers love the gentle, healing effects the Melano CC serum has on their skin. Simple to apply, the Melano CC Essence features a thin spout to avoid leaking, helping you to control of the exact amount of serum you want to dispense when applying,” Mr Ushiyama added.

The Melano CC Anti Spot Essence is a concentrated serum that treats certain skin problems such as acne scars and dark spots that were especially caused by UV rays.

The activated Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) and Vitamin E (Tocopheryl Acetate) derivatives help reduce hyperpigmentation caused from acne scars by suppressing the production of melanin. This product would also leave the skin feeling smooth and radiant after every usage.

Rohto Pharmaceutical is a Japanese company that develops and produces a wide range of products, from medicine to beauty products.

Well-known brands

The company often creates products that consider health, which is an idea that they heavily hold on to very strongly. Some of their well-known brands are mainly skincare products, such as Melano CC, Skin Aqua and Obagi.

Also launched was Spot Essence, Rich Moisturising Cream and Vitamin C Mask.

The skin care products market consists of sales of skin care products by entities that are used to improve the appearance and texture of the skin and moisturize and cleanse the face, hands, and body.

The beauty and personal care market in Africa is tipped to grow by $1.26 billion (Sh144.9 billion) between 2021 and 2025, according to statistics from Datamonitor.