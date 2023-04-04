MCSK wins Sh62m in fees row with Ojienda law firm

Kisumu senator Tom Ojienda’s law firm has lost a claim of Sh62 million from the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) for legal services offered five years ago in a court dispute concerning the collection of royalties for artistes.

The firm, Prof Tom Ojienda & Associates, wanted to be paid a sum of Sh62,474,495 by MCSK as fees for work done but the court reduced the bill to Sh1.1 million.

The firm had urged the court to hold that the value of the subject matter in the said suit was Sh1 billion which, according to the firm, was derived from the registration, income, assets, and expenses of MCSK.

But Justice Josephine Mongare upheld the decision of the deputy registrar to slash the fees and declined the law firm's claim that the amount awarded was extremely low.

The judge also turned down the firm's claim that the payment of Sh1.1 million was not commensurate with the nature and importance of the case, the time taken in handling the matter, and the pleadings filed in court.

The judge said that since there was no evidence the value of the dispute was Sh1 billion, hence the law firm's demand for Sh62 million was not merited.

"The court has noted that the law firm alleges that the subject matter of the suit was Sh1 billion, I find that the firm has not provided any evidence to prove this allegation, through pleadings, a judgement, or a settlement. It is not enough for the law firm to make such an allegation without evidence of the same," said Justice Mongare.

She stated that nowhere in the suit papers was the sum of Sh1 billion specifically pleaded nor prayed for and that the case was concluded before a full trial.

The judge added that no judgement of the court exists from where the sum of Sh1 billion could be deduced.

The law firm had been hired by MCSK in 2018 to represent it in a suit filed against the Music Publishers Association of Kenya Limited and Kenya Copyright Board over alleged illegal collections and distribution of royalties.

Insisting that the value of the dispute was Sh1 billion, the law firm stated that it calculated the value based on the monies that were receivable by MCSK in the year 2018 and the amount that would have been received through money/royalties from copyrighted musical work of its 13,961 members.

The calculation was also based on the respective 13,916 deeds of assignment and 86 reciprocal agreements executed by sister Collective Management Organisations (CMOs) around the world evident from the MCSK’s catalogue.

It stated that the monies were the subject of the suit as that is what the advocates were retained to defend.

The law firm explained that MCSK later reached an out-of-court settlement with the opposing party without the knowledge of the advocate.

Additionally, it said that it calculated the fees based on the complexity and urgency of the matter.