Mbaabu Muchiri joins Sidian Bank board

Sidian Bank has appointed Mr Mbaabu Muchiri as a non-executive director to its board.

Mr Mbaabu is a banking and financial professional with over 27 years of management experience in the financial industry. He is the founder of Progressive Credit Ltd, a non-deposit taking microfinance where he has been the chief executive officer and managing director since November 2011.

Prior to founding Progressive Credit, he served as director of credit at Equity Bank, having risen in ranks from head of credit. He also worked at the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) as a regulator for commercial banks for five years.

Before joining the CBK, he had worked for Coca-Cola Africa where he left as a regional financial services manager for the Middle Africa and Islands region.

CEO Sidian Bank Chege Thumbi said: “I welcome Mr Mbaabu to the Sidian Bank board, I believe his expertise will be an asset to the organisation as we realise our objective of supporting entrepreneurs in Kenya.”