Mauritius-based firm buys limping Kenya micro lender, Real People

A Mauritius-registered firm Chike Africa Limited has bought out troubled Kenyan micro lender, Real People.

The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) approved the deal barely two years after Chike Africa put in a formal expression of interest to buy a stake in Real People, a non-deposit-taking financial solutions provider, and settle its debt.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 42(1) of the Competition Act, 2010, the Competition Authority of Kenya excludes the proposed acquisition of sole control of Real People Kenya Limited by Chike Africa Limited from the provisions of Part IV of the Act,” CAK acting Director-General Adano Wario said disclosing that the combined value of assets, which is higher than the turnover, for the preceding year 2021 was Sh579.95million.

According to an initial deal for the transaction, Real People has asked holders of its Sh1.3 billion outstanding corporate bond to take a 70 percent cut on the principal amount covering the first part of the issue worth Sh267.1 million.

This meant that the bondholders would waive Sh187 million in due payments as Chike Africa said it intended to invest about $ 6 million (Sh 756.58 million) in two equal tranches in the distressed firm.

Got in trouble with the CMA in 2021

Real People got in trouble with the Capital Markets Authority(CMA) in 2021 which saw four of its former directors fined a combined Sh15 million for their roles in diverting proceeds of a Sh1.3 billion bond to South Africa.

The lender raised Sh1.3 billion in 2015 from Kenyan investors to issue loans to local customers but the bulk of the money was wired to its parent company in South Africa to pay an internal loan.

This landed nine former bosses and directors – four Kenyans and five South Africans, in trouble with the regulator who ordered an inquiry into the company. The Kenyan unit of Real People is fully owned by the South African firm—Real People International Holding.

Real People Kenya's former board chairman Robert Arthur, and Neil Grobbelaar, the South African CEO and a board member for the Kenyan unit were fined Sh5 million each and barred from being directors at firms licensed by the CMA until the bond money is recovered.