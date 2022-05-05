Manufacturing rebounds to grow six per cent post-Covid

The manufacturing sector recovered substantially from the Covid-19 shocks last year, posting a six per cent growth in output that saw 20,000 more workers hired.

The recovery was observed in cement, leather and related products, dairy, automotive, sugar and meat, the Economic Survey 2022 has shown. The survey, whose results were released yesterday, showed that manufacturing as a whole grew by 6.9 per cent from a contraction of 0.4 per cent in 2020, with its share of GDP standing at 7.2 per cent.

“However, prepared and preserved fruits and vegetables, animal and vegetable fats and oils, furniture and pharmaceutical products recorded declines in the review period,” the survey stated.

The report further noted that, as the growth happened, financial institutions gained more confidence lending to the sector, with total credit approved by commercial banks and industrial financial institutions increasing from Sh410 billion in 2020, to Sh464 billion last year. It stated that the sector’s value of output increased by 13.2 percent to Sh2.68 trillion in 2021, with money spent paying workers increasing by 7.7 percent to Sh232 billion.

“The number of persons in formal manufacturing employment increased by 6.7 per cent from 316,900 in 2020 to 338,000 in 2021,” it showed.

In the meat sub-sector, the survey stated, production of meat and meat products grew by 13.1 per cent last year, from a drop of 25.6 per cent in 2020. It was one of the sub-sectors contributing greatest to the overall growth.

Dairy production registered a 10.8 per cent growth from a contraction of 6.7 per cent in 2020, due to increase in production of processed milk by 50 million litres during the year. Sugar production also increased by 16 per cent to 700,200 tonnes in 2021, as cane deliveries increased.

It also showed that the beverages and tobacco sub sector grew by 9.2 per cent as production of beverages went up by 8.4 percent and tobacco by 12.9 per cent.

Nearly all the manufacturing sub sectors recorded growth, an improvement from their status in 2020 when many scaled down operations and sent employees home. But the survey also noted an increase in producer prices in almost all of the sub sectors, especially basic metals (by 23.37 per cent) and fabricated metal products (by 11.49 per cent).