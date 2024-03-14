Manufacturers obtain order blocking distributors from infringing on trademarks

Two manufacturers of electric products have obtained court orders blocking local traders from infringing on their trademarks to market and distribute the products.

Havells Limited and QRG Enterprises Limited obtained the order from the High Court blocking Mr Duncan Maina Gathu and Galactic Systems Limited from marketing and distributing circuit breakers, using its trademarks.

The electrical products are marketed and distributed in an online platform through a company known as Jiji Online Marketplace Kenya Limited, an e-commerce and classified website Jiji.co.ke.

The local dealers were blocked from dealing in any products bearing trademarks that are identical to the Havells trademarks, pending a hearing and determination of the petition.

“That pending the hearing and determination of this application an order of temporary injunction is issued restraining the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants either by themselves, their representatives, employees or agents from importation, distribution, listing, marketing and sale of goods bearing any mark which is identical, confusingly or deceptively similar in part of whole or whole to the plaintiffs’ trademarks,” Justice Njoki Mwangi said in the order.

Through its legal managers, Harsh Aggarwal and Roma Arora, Havells and QRG Enterprises argued that Jiji.co.ke and the vendors are infringing on the registered Havells trademarks through the sale of circuit breakers that are identical to genuine Havells products.

Through lawyers Lorna Mbatia and Billy Wesonga, the two manufacturers sought the order to restrain the traders from dealing with any goods that bear marks that are identical to their clients’ trademarks.

The India-based manufacturers are also seeking orders to compel Jiji.co.ke to pull down all listings of products that bear marks that are identical to the Havells’ trademarks.

The judge directed the matter to be mentioned on April 15.

The sale of counterfeit products in Kenya is a crime under the Anti-Counterfeit Act 2008.