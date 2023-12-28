Manufacturers now petition MPs over carton paper taxes

Two new tax measures contained in the Finance Act 2023 have sent shockwaves into the horticulture and tea industries after the new tax pushed up prices for imported Kraft paper, a critical raw material in the production of cartons.

The introduction of the 10 per cent export and investment promotion levy and the decision by Kenya to raise duty on imported paper and paper products has raised effective taxes on uncoated Kraft paper to 74 per cent from 13 per cent.

This has made it costly for carton manufacturers to produce packaging materials for companies that export tea, fruits such as avocados and vegetables, a presentation to the National Assembly’s Finance committee by the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) shows.

This is higher than the taxes on Kraft paper going into Kenya’s neighbouring countries including Uganda where this paper does not attract any tax. In Tanzania, where Kenya imports a lot of Kraft paper, the taxes are at 26.5 per cent.

“All the businesses that we used to do with companies that are exporting now are up in arms,” said KAM Managing Director Antony Mwangi.

Packaging export produce

With expensive packaging materials, some of Kenya’s exports such as tea, flowers, fruits and vegetables have become expensive.

Some players engaged in paper conversion now argue the levy is counterproductive to its objective of boosting its exports, as they are not able to access quality Kraft paper from the local market.

“We are an agricultural country and we export. So when the government having been influenced by whoever they were influenced by, felt that they could levy taxes on imported raw materials, paper products, what they essentially did is that they increased the price of our horticulture and tea exports,” said East African Packaging International MD Kimani Mwaura.

“As a result now, the entire product is less competitive on the global market,” added Mr Mwaura.

Some companies that enjoy duty remission because they manufacture cartons for packaging export produce such as pineapples, avocados, flowers and tea have allegedly been denied duty remission scheme (DRS).

Local production of paper

These companies use DRS to import raw material without paying duty as long as they can show it is for packaging exports.

“You know that (DRS) is a key tool that we use to import raw materials,” said Mr Mwaura.

Introduced through the Finance Act 2023, the levy is aimed at boosting local production of paper and paper products by shielding it from external competition, mostly from finished products. The levy is also aimed at increasing export of paper and paper products.

Because Kraft paper is exceptionally coarse and strong, it is used in multiwall bags, shipping sacks, tape, sacks, envelopes, and wraps.