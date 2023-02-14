Man wants retail chains barred from selling repackaged sugar 

An activist has filed a petition at the High Court in Kakamega seeking to stop five leading retail supermarkets from branding, stocking and selling imported sugar in their names.

Mr Stanslaus Philip Alusiola argues that the practice by the supermarkets was a violation of Article 46 of the Constitution of Kenya and the Consumer Protection Act 2010.

In the petition filed on Monday, Mr Alusiola is seeking compensation and damages against the five supermarkets for allegedly exposing him and other consumers to goods that are hazardous, toxic and impure and whose source is unknown.

The five supermarkets listed as respondents are QuickMart, Naivas, Magunas, Tuskys and EastMatt. The Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA), Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) and the Speaker of the National Assembly have been listed as the sixth, seventh and eighth respondents in the petition.

“In view of the provisions of Article 46 of the Constitution of Kenya, the rights of a consumer and consumer protection, the 1st, 2nd,3rd, 4th and 5th respondents glaringly violated the Constitution of Kenya by branding, stocking and selling sugar in their names whose origin is unknown hereby exposing the petitioner and other consumers to goods which are likely hazardous, potent and impure,” he states.

Violated Constitution

Mr Alusiola says AFA and Kebs violated the constitution by allowing the supermarkets to brand, stockpile and sell sugar whose origin is unknown, thereby exposing him and other consumers to goods that are likely hazardous.

Through his advocate Wafula Wawire, the petitioner is seeking orders to stop the listed retailers and other supermarkets from continuing with the practice.

He is further seeking orders compelling AFA and Kebs to intervene and stop the retailers from importing, packaging, branding, stocking and selling sugar in their names.

Kebs has been sued in its capacity as the body mandated to promote standardisation in the industry and to provide for testing of manufactured commodities to determine whether they comply with the law.

Mr Alusiola states in court papers that the National Assembly is included in the petition since it is tasked with enacting legislation that provides for consumer protection and fair, honest and decent advertising.