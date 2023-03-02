Man jailed for two years for selling chips cooked using transformer oil

A man has been sentenced to prison for cooking chips using transformer oil.

Elijah Mwangi Muthoga, who runs an eatery in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County, was sentenced to two years in prison with an option of paying a fine of Sh200,000.

In a statement, the Kenya Power said Muthoga was arrested with 11 litres of transformer oil.

“The oil was used to cook chips at his hotel as well as repackaged for sale as popcorn cooking oil,” the statement read in part.

His co-accused, Zachary Mwangi Gitau, from whom he obtained the transformer oil, was handed a 10-year jail term or a fine of Sh10 million for vandalising the transformer.

The offence is contrary to Section 169(1) of the Energy Act 2019.

“This ruling is a big boost to the company’s effort to fight transformer vandalism as the stiff penalties and jail terms will deter vandals,” said Maj (Rtd) Paul Nyaga, Kenya Power’s security services boss.

Heightened surveillance

Currently, Kenya Power has heightened surveillance of the network through partnerships with other security-providing companies.

The government has also stamped out illegal activities to safeguard electricity assets.

“Vandalism of transformers is one of the leading causes of power outages. In addition to undermining the quality and reliability of the electricity supply, transformer vandalism poses a risk of electrocution and exposes the company to financial losses in lost sales and the cost of replacing the transformers,” the statement further read.

Meanwhile, Kenya Power has announced that customers can get power connections and clear the remaining balance within a specific period.

The credit product, which allows families to get power connections, is known as Stima Loan.