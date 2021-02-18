Makhtar Diop becomes first African to head World Bank's IFC

Makhtar Diop

Makhtar Diop. 

Photo credit: File

By  Nation Reporter

Nation Media Group

The World Bank Group has announced the appointment of Makhtar Diop as Managing Director and Executive Vice President of the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

