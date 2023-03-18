Major changes at KPA after William K. Ruto's takeover

The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) board has made radical changes a few days after Captain William Kipkemboi Ruto took over as managing director.

General Human Resource and Administration Manager, Daniel Ogutu, has been transferred to the Shimoni port, Kwale county, as project manager, while Mary Wangai, who was the human resource manager at the headquarters in Mombasa, has been posted to the Port of Lamu port in the same capacity.

Anderson Mtalaki, who was the general manager for engineering services, will now serve as the principal officer, dock yard.

According to a board summary of staff change, the changes are aimed at reducing bereucracy and making port facilities more efficient.

"The management of the authority, appreciating the enormous responsibility bestowed upon it, and for the better execution of its mandate, undertakes the following staff reorganisation to align its human resources to its new strategic direction," states the document seen by Nation.Africa.

Engineer Julius Tai, who was the head of container terminal engineering, will now serve as the general manager for ngineering services at the Lamu port, while Peter Masinde will manage the Inland Container Terminal in Nairobi the from Lamu port, where he held the same position.

Siymon Kibira Wahome, who was the manger of container operations at the Mombasa port, will take over as operations manager of the Inland Container Depot in Nairobi.

Collins Ogolla, who was the senior ICT officer in Lamu, will be ICT officer (terminal operation services), while Anthony Ndungu, who was the senior depot engineer, ICDS, will be the acting principal terminal engineer mobile plant.

Irene Mbogo, who was the principal human resource officer in the administration department, has been confirmed as acting human resource manager.