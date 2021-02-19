M-Pesa payment at ferry raises uproar

Kenya Ferry Services

Kenya Coast Guard Services and Kenya Police officers arrest Muhuri activist Francis Auma for obstructing traffic at the Likoni Ferry, where he was protesting the use of a single mobile service payment system at the channel.


Photo credit: Wachira Mwangi | Nation Media Group

 For more than half an hour, Dickson Siria, a handcart puller, was stranded at the Likoni Channel.

