Looking for a house? Try the online platform where tenants meet landlords

Nekoye Inzaule

Ms Nekoye Inzaule is the chief operations officer of Nairobi-based property solutions startup xPodd.

By  Faustine Ngila

4IR Journalist

Nation Media Group

Mercy Muthui spent the first four months of this year looking for a house to shift to after her employer made working from home permanent last October.

