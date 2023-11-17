London Distillers calls for review of tax policies in Kenya

Alcohol manufacturing company, London Distillers Kenya, has asked the government to consider reviewing tax policies in the country to halt the continued decline of the industry.

The Athi River-based company has said the new taxation scheme in the country is making it difficult for it to operate at full capacity.

In a statement, London Distillers Chairman, Mr Mohan Galot, also decried the requirement for manufacturers to pay the taxes in advance.

"The requirement to pay taxes in advance, has put a huge strain on the business working capital and its ability to sustain the business operations and has led to a decline in the capacity utilization as a result of lack of adequate raw materials and ability to consolidate all the factors of production," said Mr Galot.

He further said the future of alcohol spirits in the country looks bleak, unless the tax policies are reviewed.

Increased taxation

"The requirement to pay excise duty upfront and the increased taxation on spirits is making it impossible to continue manufacturing and serving the market. The situation has been exacerbated by the fact that molasses in the country are illegally exported to neighbouring country, distilled, packaged, and brought back into the country through informal routes, making it even more difficult for compliant companies to compete in the market," Mr Galot said.

The company also noted that these illegal products have steadily been increasing and now stand at approximately 60 per cent in the market.

The alcohol manufacturer said it had formally written to relevant authorities about the illegally exported molasses, leading to shortage of the product in Kenya and driving the prices up.

"The government had intervened and suspended the export of molasses in February, which in our view, was well intended and would have significantly stabilized prices of the commodity in the country. However, the ban, due to unknown reasons save for the intense lobbying by the exporters, was lifted after one month," the company said.

The alcohol manufacturer is now appealing to concerned authorities to ban the exportation of molasses to avoid a further decline of the alcohol manufacturing industry.

Shortage of molasses

According to the company, in recent months major distillers in the country have been forced to operate at extremely low capacity due to shortage of molasses.

"This has not only affected us but also several distributors and stockiest who sell our brands. As a company we believe that this issue can be resolved promptly and eventually deliver the growth and investment plans we had set for ourselves," said Mr Galot.

With reduced spirits consumption in the year ended September 2023, London Distillers has also expressed concern over the possible loss of jobs by investors and employees in the industry's value chain.