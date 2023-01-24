Logistics firm Multiple Hauliers no longer safe from administration threat

Debt-ridden Multiple Hauliers East Africa Limited could go under administration as its debts continue to pile.

The company’s insolvency case has been going on at the Milimani Law Courts Commercial and Tax Division. In late December last year, the High Court dismissed a stay order against the company going under joint administration, paving way for a development that should have happened more than one year and six months ago.

The transport and logistics giant is reeling under debts amounting to more than Sh30 billion owed to at least 15 creditors, including loans borrowed to keep the business afloat. The firm went on a borrowing spree to boost its financial health by shopping for cheaper loans to repay others.

The aftermath is that Multiple Hauliers owes NCBA Bank Kenya more than Sh7.25 billion, unsecured creditors Sh1.3 billion and Synergy Industrial Credit Sh505.1 million. Other lenders owed by the firm include KCB, Co-Operative Bank, Barak Fund SPC Limited and I&M Bank Kenya Limited.

Law firms are also owed millions by the firm with Diro Advocates LLP, for instance, owed more than Sh150 million.

In court papers seen by the Nation, NCBA on June 7, 2021 appointed Ernst & Young managers Anthony Makenzi Muthusi and Julius Mumo Ngonga to take over Multiple Hauliers’ affairs after placing the company under joint administration. But two days later, Multiple Hauliers opposed the administrators and subsequently obtained court orders suspending the administration bid.

The company on June 9, 2021 filed an application seeking the revocation of the appointment of the administrators, and a permanent injunction restraining the administrators from advertising their appointment.

But before the matter came up in court on June 15, 2021, the company filed a notice of appointment as well as a notice of withdrawal of their application. The company engaged NCBA and other creditors in settlement negotiations in an attempt to resolve the dispute, saving the company from liquidation.

However, the transporter is still, facing multiple auction and insolvency attacks from several creditors.

In March 2019, MG Holdings Limited (MGH), the firm’s main shareholder, requested NCBA Bank and several other lenders including KCB, Co-Operative Bank, Barak Fund SPC Limited to enter into a standstill agreement and agree to a grace period for the repayment. On March 17, 2020, the participating lenders, MGH and Multiple Hauliers signed a deal agreeing to suspend any enforcement action for a period of six months, that is, up to September 16, 2020. On September 17, 2020, this was extended for a further six months.

Upon the expiry of the period, NCBA demanded immediate payment on March 19, 2021.

As the firm was handling its

NCBA Bank matter, it was also facing liquidation proceedings at the High Court with unsecured creditors filing a petition in June 2020. Before then, Synergy had also on May 3, 2020 filed a suit seeking to have the company liquidated. However, the company moved to court two days later seeking the dismissal of the liquidation petition or in the alternative, be granted a 12 months’ temporary reprieve to restructure its debt repayment plan.

Justice David Majanja on September 18, 2020 suspended the hearing of the liquidation proceedings for a period of 12 months for Multiple Hauliers to action a restructuring plan.