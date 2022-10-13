Local airlines, travelers and tour agencies get big boost

Local airlines, travelers and tour agencies have received a boost with launch of New Distribution Capability (NDC) connection which allows travelers to shop for best travel rates, and airlines and tour operators to get more customers, by travel aggregator AfroAtlas.

AfroAtlas introduced NDC into its service following a partnership with Lufthansa Group’s passenger airlines- Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings.

As a participant in Lufthansa’s NDC Partner Program, AfroAtlas will get access to the airlines’ branded fares, bundles, ancillary product offerings and price offers. Airlines on AfroAtlas platform will access information such as routes with high passenger traffic and comparative rates charged, while tour agencies and travelers will also get data on cheapest airlines for different routes.

AfroAtlas CEO Ahmed Ugas said the company will be onboarding various local carriers in the country this month, to benefit from the networks that will place them at a visible point by international travelers coming into Kenya.

“Those airlines will be live on our platform by the end of this month. The low-cost carriers will be on our platform same as Lufthansa is. In our platform they can be booked by travelers regardless of the size of the airline,” Mr Ugas said

He said the launch of Lufthansa Group NDC for the Eastern Africa market was in an effort to offer the latest technologies to travel and tour agencies in Africa and beyond.

Tour operators in the country have welcomed the deal as one that will enable travelers and airlines to save, while also accessing relevant data about the continent.

The Kenya Association of Travel Agents (KATA) and Tour Operators Society of Kenya (TOSK) said the partnership would help local travel and tour operators who have been lacking technology solutions to enable them to understand their priorities.

“By leveraging technology, we are establishing connections, creating networks and allowing pathways that allow for the free flow of capital and innovation. The backbone of this is enshrined in the delivery of cost containment for travelers and cost efficiencies for the airlines among other benefits,” said Ms Agnes Mucuha, the KATA CEO.