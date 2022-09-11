Loan defaults by energy, water firms rise steeply

Loan defaults by companies in the energy and water sectors grew fastest between April and June this year amid record-high fuel prices and government-led reforms in State-owned energy firms.

Data from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) shows loan defaults in the two sectors rose by 33.5 per cent to hit Sh5.4 billion, surpassing manufacturing, which had recorded the highest increase in bad loans in the previous quarter.

While the non-performing loans (NPLs) in the energy and water sectors grew to Sh21.7 billion, up from Sh16.2 billion in the previous quarter, they are, however, only the ninth largest in the banking sector.

The gross NPLs increased by 8.6 per cent from Sh473.7 billion in the first quarter of 2022 to Sh514.4 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2022.

Trade, which saw its loan defaults go up 7.2 per cent during the period, holds the largest amount of bad loans, standing at Sh109.8 billion in June, up from Sh102.5 billion.

Highest increase

“Energy and water sector registered the highest increase in NPLs by 33.5 per cent (Sh5.4 billion) as a result of a challenging operating environment. The other three sectors, which registered major NPLs increases are agriculture, manufacturing, and transport and communication, which increased by 29.3 per cent, 14.8 per cent, and 12.9 per cent respectively,” CBK said.

“Financial services and mining and quarrying sectors recorded decreases in NPLs, mainly due to increased recoveries.”

In comparison, the building and construction sectors led in NPLs in the first quarter, rising by 38 per cent between January and March compared to the energy and water sectors, whose bad loans rose by just 7.6 per cent during that period.

The high NPLs in the energy sector come at a time fuel is retailing at record high prices of Sh159.12 for a litre of petrol, diesel at Sh140 per litre, and kerosene at Sh127.94.

While this has forced the government to subsidise fuel to stem further price increases, its constant delays in releasing subsidy funds to oil marketers has heavily hit the firms that are now increasingly having difficulties paying for new fuel cargo as well as servicing their loans.