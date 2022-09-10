Lives at stake as 98pc of abattoirs unregulated

Over 98 per cent of slaughterhouses in the country are unregulated, a loophole that has left many flouting health guidelines and endangering the lives of millions of people, the Auditor-General warns.

An audit of effluent management says out of 1,831 abattoirs, only 46 are under the watch of the National Environmental Management Authority (Nema).

It says while Nema has a record of only 46, the veterinary services department’s record shows a total of 1,831.

“Nema did not have an explanation for the discrepancy. This indicated that the authority could only enforce effluent discharge licence application on the 46 slaughterhouses that it had in its records,” Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu stated.

Observing that Nema is mandated to ensure sustainable management of the environment, including ensuring proper management of slaughterhouse waste, the audit says 1,771 abattoirs continue to jeopardise lives by polluting the environment.

Their unchecked operations put not only the lives of people living around them in danger but also millions of meat consumers.

Ms Gathungu’s report states that even among the 46 slaughterhouses under Nema’s watch, 33 per cent have never been inspected, 25 per cent have had minimal interactions with the authority and only 42 per cent indicate to have had interactions with Nema.

Environmental pollution

“Inadequate inspection and monitoring have led to continued environmental pollution by activities generating effluent from slaughterhouses.”

This was besides the Auditor-General disclosing that due to a shortage of staff at Nema and unethical conduct by some of its experts, the authority was failing to regularly inspect slaughterhouses but cover the failure by duplicating environmental audit and impact assessment reports done during previous years.

This has led to substandard reports, giving rogue slaughterhouses the leeway to continue flouting hygiene and environmental guidelines, thus endangering lives.

“In view of sthe ubmission of substandard reports, there is a risk that adverse environmental impacts may not be addressed by slaughterhouses’ management. Further, mitigation measures may not be taken,” the Auditor-General warns.

The audit found that 92 per cent of slaughterhouses lack the effluent discharge licence, while many discharge untreated effluents openly, including two in Kisii County found to discharge into a river. Unchecked operations are particularly dangerous due to the toxicity of the effluent they release, as well as the growing number of meat consumers.

Between 2010 and 2019, meat consumption in the country increased by 21.6 per cent to 721,000 tonnes, reflecting the growth of the slaughterhouse business, and a need for close regulation of the sector.