Lipa Later Group secures approval for public fundraising in US

Fintech platform, Lipa Later Group, has received exclusive approval to raise funds from the general public in the United States.

The firm now joins the few African companies that have gotten the green light from the US regulator.

Investors worldwide will now have the chance to invest in Lipa Later through Republic, a global financial technology company that allows anyone to invest in anything, anywhere.

By leveraging Republic's platform, Lipa Later has gained access to a worldwide network of backers who are passionate about supporting groundbreaking ventures that have the potential to make a lasting impact.

Opportunity to invest

The partnership will enable Lipa Later to amplify its mission of becoming Africa's most expansive credit, payments and shopping platform.

Lipa Later's CEO, Eric Muli, expressed enthusiasm about this remarkable milestone.

"We are thrilled to offer retail investors in the US and across the world the opportunity to invest in one of Africa's fastest-growing fintech. Our excitement is magnified as we pioneer a trend, embarking on becoming a global business and the financial control center for Africa's 50M retailers,” Muli said.

“This marks a significant step in our journey, and we are eager to share this transformative experience with all investors. This isn't just an investment opportunity; it's a catalyst for entrepreneurship, a cradle for job creation, and a beacon of economic development across an entire continent, as well as an opportunity to make a remarkable return on your investment. We aim to bank 100,000 SMEs,” he added.

E-commerce landscape

He added that through the collaboration with Republic, Lipa Later aims to pave the way for new possibilities in the fintech space.

Lipa Later Group is a global innovator recognized as one of Africa's fastest-growing fintech companies by the Financial Times that continues to reshape the finance, payments, and e-commerce landscape in Africa.