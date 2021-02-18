Limuru Tea issues profit warning

Tea farm

Limuru Tea owns 282 acres of tea plantations in Limuru, Kiambu County. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

Agricultural firm Limuru Tea expects its net profit for 2020 to decline by at least 25 per cent, citing challenges heightened by the pandemic.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. Treasury raids CBK for Sh5bn cash boost

  2. Limuru Tea issues profit warning

  3. PRIME Eurobond – Loan that gave Ouko grey hair

  4. PRIME How KPC entertained Devani idea

  5. PRIME Plans to raise debt ceiling above Sh9trn start

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.