LG Electronics to close down smartphone business

A visitor checks an LG V50 ThinQ 5G smartphone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona on February 27, 2019.

Photo credit: Pau Barrena | AFP

  • The firm was once considered a pioneer of the Android operating system. 

LG Electronics, South Korea's second-largest appliance firm after Samsung, is closing down its mobile phone business, the company said Monday, after the division lost billions in recent years.

