KCB partners with Ashok Leyland trucks dealer to offer flexible terms to buyers

With the current challenging business environment and the increasing prices in vehicles, flexible car loans are one of the best offers a dealer can give clients.

It is for this reason that Deluxe Trucks and Buses, the authorised distributors of Ashok Leyland trucks and buses in Kenya, has partnered with KCB Bank to offer flexible terms to its clients.

The two institutions will jointly promote the Ashok Leyland brand of vehicles, where customers will enjoy up to 95 per cent financing.

The programme will benefit individuals, small and medium size companies and large commercial businesses wishing to purchase vehicles.

This will be in addition to a 72-month repayment period where clients will enjoy a 60-day payment holiday.

“Our key objective is to deliver uptime to customers and we will ensure that our customers are continuously served with complete satisfaction,” said Deluxe Trucks and Buses East Africa Managing Director Ameet Shroff.

Insurance package

According to KCB Bank Director of Corporate Banking Esther Waititu, customers will have the privilege to access an embedded tracking and insurance package.

“Customers will also be able to access unsecured working capital of up to Sh3 million among other bank products,” she said.

Also catered for are KCB SAHL Banking customers, who, under the Shariah-compliant banking model, will purchase trucks from Deluxe Trucks and Buses at affordable rates.