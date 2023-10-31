Letter of credit scare in Kenya, Gulf fuel deal

Kenya is reviewing how banks will be confirming letters of credit issued in support of the government-to-government fuel deal with the Gulf after the country risked supply disruptions from a delay in discharging a product last week.

The Business Daily has learnt that there was a delay in discharging super petrol which arrived last week in what the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) has attributed to hitches in paperwork by the issuing and confirming banks.

Epra director-general Daniel Kiptoo, however, said that any potential disruption to the supply of a product was averted and that the government is in the final stages of streamlining the process of confirmation of letters of credit to avert the recurrence of such incidents.

“Letters of Credit had been issued, confirmation was delaying on account of paperwork issued between issuing and confirming banks but that has been sorted and vessels are discharging. We have almost concluded a structure which will do away with Letters of Credit confirmation,” Mr Kiptoo told the Business Daily.

Some market players have, however, questioned the viability of such an arrangement given that letters of credit are anchored in engagement between the issuing and confirming banks.

“The way it works is that consignment will be discharged only upon confirmation of the letters of credit. The foreign banks give confirmation based on their assessment of the balance sheets of the issuing banks. Maybe last week’s incident points to something deeper. I am not sure what the director-general is talking about but I am not hopeful,” said a player behind one of the large chain of pump outlets.

On March 13 this year, Kenya shelved sourcing of petroleum products through the open tender system in favour of a credit-based deal with Saudi Aramco, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, and the Emirates National Oil Company.