Lesedi Developers give hope to low income earners

The real estate industry has gone through a roller-coaster in recent months. The year 2020 was unpredictable. To deal with consumers’ changing taste, real estate companies have had to adjust how they interact with clients.

A company that is still focused only on making more profits may not survive in this economy.

Companies that sell affordable land have taken to new methods of selling property. Installment plans have made land buying attractive.

Lesedi Developers has introduced a one-of-a-kind product called Lesedi Club for Land (. LCL). The LCL is a club where a client registers to become a member where he or she pays little installments from as low as Sh10,000 per month.

“To become a member, one requires to pay a minimum deposit of Sh120,000 which can be paid either in three, six or 12 months. Thereafter, the land is handed to the client and the balance is cleared within three years,” head of LCL Vincent Munderu said.

150 registered members

He added that many people have embraced the idea and they have over 150 registered members.

Customers feel relieved whenever they come across such an offer. The need for specific products and the ease of payments increases customer satisfaction.

Mr Geoffrey Kiragu, the owner and director of Lesedi Group cites high price of land and lack of proper financing as among the biggest challenges in investing in property.

He says that because of movement restrictions, lockdowns and changes in consumers’ financial circumstances brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, customer behavior has changed.

Revenue acquisition has become uncertain and developers need to look for new and creative ways to ensure Kenyans with varying incomes acquire property.

Provide rates

“LCL was born out of the need to provide affordable land in developed and upcoming areas to Kenyans who are interested in owning land, but develop cold feet due to the high prices and fixed payment plans. Clients expect to have multiple ways to pay for a product,” Mr Kiragu said.

Buy now, pay later is becoming more popular, thanks to the seismic shift the real estate industry has experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

With instalment plans starting from as little as Sh10,000 a month, real estate firms have had to up the ante in a tight interest rate regime that has forced many people to rethink their purchasing and financier decisions.

Besides, becoming an LCL member, clients can choose from a variety of properties.

Lesedi Developers have allowed clients to take home a purchase without paying for it immediately. He says LCL gives buyers an additional option and the increased payment flexibility many individuals crave for.