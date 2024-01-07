Lender introduces loan products for bodaboda and tuktuk riders

Financial services provider, Mogo, has introduced loan products for bodaboda and tuktuk riders, which will see them use their logbooks to access funding.

This is even as the company urges the riders to accumulate substantial down payment where they repay in daily instalments, to reduce interest rates that they pay in the end.

The company said the financial solutions will not only build riders’ financial stability while helping them save, but also enable them meet diverse financial needs, ranging from school fees and medical bills to unforeseen expenses.

Financial solutions

“The boda boda sector has played an integral part in Kenya’s economy, most notably through the fast-maturing e-commerce sector. Mogo consistently monitors the economic landscape, adapting to changes and introducing new financial services as opportunities arise,” said Johannes Vohma, Head of Motorcycle Financing at Mogo.

According to Mogo, the loan products, which will be provided digitally, underscores its dedication to providing accessible and seamless financial solutions for the bodaboda and tuktuk communities.

“We have already received inspiring success stories of customers who initially began with a single motorcycle financed by Mogo. Over time, these individuals progressed to managing multiple vehicles and even entire fleets, thereby creating additional income sources for themselves and their families,” Mr Vohma said.

Regulate interest rates

The company is banking on the down payments repayment feature for the loan products to promote them within the riders’ community, whose cash flows are highly un-uniform.

Last year Taveta MP John Bwire tabled a motion at the National Assembly to regulate the interest rates being charged on bodaboda operators by microfinance institutions.

According to the MP, despite the transport industry injecting over Sh1 billion into the economy daily, the bodaboda sector that mostly comprises the youth has been neglected.