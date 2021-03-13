Why endless phone scrolling denies you some clients

By  Lucy Kiruthu

Management consultant

What you need to know:

  • A customer who enquires is closer to buying than one who we need to cold call.
  • In most cases, making a simple enquiry about a product or a service is a painful process.

Every day we are making enquiries. We do so because we need more information to make better decisions. In the world of business, customers make many enquiries. Often, they do so as an initial step of the buying process.

