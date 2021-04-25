Wachiuri: From bank teller to chief risk officer

John Wachiuri

Family Bank Limited's  Chief risk officer John Wachiuri.

Photo credit: Courtesy
By  Amina Wako  &  Wanja Mbuthia

What you need to know:

  • I am always driven by the urge to do my best in all my engagements.
  • I have however learned to think through before taking an action or a decision.

John Wachiuri is the Chief risk officer at Family Bank Limited, Kenya. The 44-year-old, holds an MBA in Finance from United States International University-Africa (USIU). 

