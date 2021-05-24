Shareholders should make their voice heard at AGMs

Safaricom AGM

Safaricom Limited shareholders during the company's past Annual General Meeting  at the Safaricom Stadium Kasarani in Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Lucy Kiruthu

Management consultant

About two decades ago, I would occasionally come across several elderly-looking men streaming out of the Kenya International Convention Centre in Nairobi. On one hand, they would be carrying some documents.  On the other hand was a branded umbrella. In addition, they wore a branded cap and sometimes they donned oversize t-shirts.

Related

More from Business

  1. Workplace changes causing uncertainty in job market

  2. How multinational firms evade tax

  3. Lucy Kiruthu: Shareholders should make their voice heard at AGMs

  4. PRIME Kenya seeks to rekindle fading oil dream

  5. CAK puts bread makers on notice

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.