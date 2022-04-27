Safaricom special projects chief Joe Ogutu retires

Long-serving Safaricom Executive Committee member Joe Ogutu is set to retire from the firm at the end of the month after a 17-year stint at the giant telco.

Mr Ogutu has been serving as the firm’s chief of special projects and was also serving the chief business development and strategy officer in an acting capacity.

He was part of the team that coordinated the Safaricom’s successful bid for the second telecommunications license in Ethiopia and has also been serving as the chairman of the Safaricom Foundation since 2012.

“After 17 years of service, Joe Ogutu, our Chief of Special Projects and Acting Chief Business Development and Strategy Officer, will be retiring at the end of this month,” said Safaricom Chief Executive Peter Ndegwa in a statement.

Mr Ogutu joined the firm in May 2005 as chief corporate affairs officer before he was appointed as chief human resources officer in 2008.

He would later take on the role of director in charge of resources following a reorganization at the firm in March 2011 before taking over as director in charge of innovation and strategy in the following year.

“Over the last 2 years, I have had the pleasure of working closely with Joe and I have come to rely on his advice, candid feedback, and support,” said Mr Ndegwa.

The Safaricom boss also announced the appointment of Stephen Kiptinness as the firm’s new chief corporate affairs officer and new member of the Executive Committee effective May 1 pending relevant regulatory approvals.

Mr Kiptinness has been tasked with steering Safaricom’s reputation management, public policy, legal and regulatory affairs.

He will also oversight the development and implementation of the firm’s corporate investment strategy as well as its internal and external communications.

“To support delivery of mission 2 and in line with our vision to be a purpose-led technology company, we will be required to deliver new growth areas, establish a fit for future organisation, and navigate the regulatory landscape to enable our operations,” said Mr Ndegwa.

Mr Kiptinness joins the firm from Kiptinness & Odhiambo Associates LLP where he was a Senior Partner heading the technology and intellectual property practice over the last 10 years and was previously head of regulatory affairs at Telkom Kenya Orange between 2009 and 2012.