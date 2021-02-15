Research helps to separate hearsay from the facts

Covid-19 vaccine research

Medical laboratory scientist, Anielia Sobel, tests serology samples from the Novavax phase 3 Covid-19 clinical vaccine trial at the UW Medicine Retrovirology Research Lab at Harborview Medical Center on February 12, 2021 in Seattle, Washington.

Photo credit: Karen Ducey| AFP

By  Lucy Kiruthu

Management consultant

What you need to know:

  • Research involves collection, analysis and interpretation of data using scientific methods.
  • Many in business rely overly on experiences and hearsay.

We have all participated in research on several occasions both knowingly or unknowingly. This is a crucial part in academia, within governments, in industry and in our daily lives. When the government conducts a census, it is research.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. AfDB blacklists Kenyan firm over tender fraud

  2. PRIME Is it time for malls to rethink the anchor tenant model?

  3. PRIME Revealed: City estates that use more electricity than some counties

  4. PRIME As Devani signed oil deal, a full ship sailed into port

  5. Kenya keeps Kinanie Athi River leather park dream

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.