Relationship management shapes many life aspects

We are the relationship managers in our lives. We manage them through interacting with others every day. Relationship management is essential at home, at work, in our enterprises, and the public sphere. It is not always simple to get along with others. Sometimes it is incredibly challenging, and we have to work extra hard to manage our relationships.

We sometimes choose the relationships we need to form in life, and other times we don't have a choice but to form bonds to help attain certain objectives in life. At home and work, maintaining healthy relationships should be a top priority.

As such, we need to embrace relationship management skills. How are we building our relationship management skills? The ability to manage relationships is considered the highest level of emotional intelligence quotient.

This ability to assess, understand and influence others’ emotions should be the starting point to owning up to our role in relationship building. The influence we have on others may be either positive or negative. While it may be impossible to have a strong positive relationship with every Tom, Dick, and Harry, it is feasible to work on the ties that are most important in life.

At the family level, I believe that relationships with a spouse, parents, and siblings are critical. In the workplace, we need healthy relationships with our managers, colleagues, staff, partners, suppliers and customers.

In everyday living, we need to do our best to interact smoothly with those that we meet along the way. Without healthy relationships at the workplace, it is impossible to build a sustainable business venture. Without healthy relationships at home, it is impossible to build a fully functional family.

Mutual respect

Relationship management brings together many other life skills. It is difficult to build strong relationships if we do not respect each other. Mutual respect enables us to treat each other well with kindness and compassion. Having good interpersonal skills is also very critical. This means communicating effectively with each other, refraining from being judgmental, and willing to accept sacrifices to reach an agreement.

When we spend quality time with one another, we get an opportunity to put into practice these skills. Some seem to get along well with most people with ease and I believe they do so because they are intentional about their interpersonal skills.

Relationship management is at the heart of successful interpersonal interactions. As a result, we must accept responsibility for fostering good personal and professional relationships. In particular, we must make an extra effort to repair broken yet vital ties. We must also make an extra effort to strengthen the relationships that are important to us.

In the context of business, this refers to relationships such as those with our most important customers. Business leaders must make an effort to form relationships with their employees. By so doing, they inspire them and get the best out of them.

When business leaders build strong bonds with their team members, it becomes much easier to get work done, resolve conflicts and make change happen. How are you managing your personal and business relationships?