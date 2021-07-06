Nairobi Hospital ex-CEO loses bid to get board chair jailed

Dismissed Nairobi Hospital chief executive Allan Pamba. 

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Sacked Nairobi Hospital CEO Allan Pamba has lost his bid to get chairman Irungu Ndirangu jailed for six months for replacing him despite an interim court order barring the dismissal.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. PRIME Tough times as cost of meals shoots up

  2. PRIME Naivas continues rapid expansion

  3. PRIME A bag for all seasons

  4. Nairobi Hospital ex-CEO loses bid to get board chair jailed

  5. Shot in Kenya: Looking for stock photographs that tell your Kenyan company’s story?

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.