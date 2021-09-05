Mutuma Mathiu
Mutuma Mathiu: From correspondent to editorial director

By  Amina Wako  &  Wanja Mbuthia

  • I started my career at the Nairobi Law Monthly as the editor in 1995, earning a monthly salary of Sh25,000.
  • At the beginning of my career, I had such enthusiasm for journalism that I never used to do anything else.

Mutuma Mathiu is Nation Media Group’s (NMG) Editorial Director. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Egerton University, a postgraduate diploma in Mass Communication from the University of Nairobi and a Master of Arts degree from the University of Leeds, UK.

