Mutuma Mathiu: From correspondent to editorial director

Mutuma Mathiu is Nation Media Group’s (NMG) Editorial Director. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Egerton University, a postgraduate diploma in Mass Communication from the University of Nairobi and a Master of Arts degree from the University of Leeds, UK.

He joined NMG in 1997 as a Sub-Editor/Writer for the Sunday Nation before rising through the ranks to become the NMG’s Group Editorial Director. He shares his Career Path with the Sunday Nation.

I was born in Meru, Imenti Central. My mum is still alive but my dad died when I was in my first year at the university. I am the last-born in a family of seven siblings. I left Meru a long time ago, but there is a lot of Meru in my future; I will go back there to rediscover it.

I attended primary school in the village then proceeded to Siakago Boys High School in Embu County. I don't know if I learnt much in primary school, but I remember I was the last child to learn how to read. I begun to be intellectually curious in high school – they had an excellent library. That is how I became curious in language, literature and science.

Nation Media Group Editorial Director Mutuma Mathiu addressing young journalists from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania who joined Nation Media Group's 2019 graduate trainee program (Media Lab) on August 6, 2019 at The Aga Khan Graduate School of Media and Communication, Nairobi. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

After that, I went through a season of confusion not knowing what I wanted to do. I didn't know whether to go into arts or sciences. I refused to go to Forms Five and Six because they offered science courses. I joined a private school to read literature and all these other subjects that excited me.

I started my career at the Nairobi Law Monthly as the editor in 1995, earning a monthly salary of Sh25,000, which was very good back then. However, after about seven months, I decided to leave and go back to school. I felt that I wasn’t quite ready to settle and take a serious job. I needed to learn more and expose myself more.

When I came back from the University of Leeds, I was jobless. Those days it was not difficult to find a job; some multinationals would come to recruit in the country. But my mind was very clear that I wanted to go back to journalism.

Enthusiasm for journalism

I went to Weekly Review, which was going through some difficulties. So I came to Nation where I got a job with this paper. I joined NMG in 1996 but got a job in 1997. That one year I was a correspondent but also did a bit of editing.

I got a job as a sub-editor until 1999 when I became a revise editor. After five years, I joined the Standard Group as managing editor for the Standard newspaper. Two years later, in 2005, I came back to Nation and was sent to Tanzania as the Group Managing Editor for Mwananchi Communications.

At the beginning of my career, I had such enthusiasm for journalism that I never used to do anything else. I would get to the office at 6am and leave late in the evening. In Tanzania, I found an environment that I thought was completely disagreeable and uncomfortable for professional journalists.

There was a certain level of informality in the key positions. We protected the integrity of our journalism by taking decisions in the open.

I can’t imagine anything I would do as well and with as much joy as journalism. Journalism is important; what we do sets a tone in society and brings changes. Journalism becomes your family because you spend more time with other journalists than with your family members. This is how we contribute to our society and humanity.

As an editor, I have learned that consultation always improve the quality of the decisions we finally make. This is not a one-person show; it’s a team kind of thing.

Under my leadership, NMG’s future is digital, more collaborative; the future is technology-driven; the future is more African. We are expanding to all the African countries, that's the future for Nation.