Mara crypto platform appoints new chief marketing officer

Mara, the Pan-African crypto exchange platform has named Ms Susan Younis as its new chief marketing officer.

The Nigerian-born Younis will oversee end-to-end brand awareness, guide the marketing teams to develop strategy and lead Mara into a digital finance and crypto market leader across Africa.

Mara Chain is a layer-1 blockchain that gives savvy developers a place to build decentralised applications that will help shape the future of the African crypto economy.

The crypto exchange will initially launch in Kenya, Nigeria and the surrounding regions. Mara Wallet app will be available in the App Store and Google Play stores for users to easily buy, sell, send and withdraw cryptocurrencies.

The new CMO joins Mara from Platoon, Apple’s creative artist services division that nurtures and builds the careers of independent artists.

Ms Younis oversaw marketing for their African music roster which included artistes Ayra Starr, Asa, Simi, Spinall and Khaid.

“Born in Lagos, Susan schooled in the US and the UK, Younis' first foray into the corporate world was in TV production for MTV US and MTV UK where she worked her way up to be a Senior Producer and Director and worked across Viacom's production slate,” the company said in a statement.

She later returned to Africa for eight years in Nigeria and South Africa where she worked with corporations including Viacom Africa, Multichoice and NBC Universal in Pan-African senior roles.

Ms Younis later returned to the UK when she landed a global marketing director role at Warner Music Group before joining Platoon.

“I am thrilled to be joining Mara at such a critical time of transformation for the crypto economy in Africa. The team are some of the most dynamic and forward-thinking executives in the business. I am honoured to contribute my experience in leading our marketing efforts, as we grow across Africa,” she said on her appointment.