L'Oreal appoints Yassine Bakkari as MD for East Africa

L'Oreal, a multinational cosmetics company, has appointed Yassine Bakkari as its new Managing Director for East Africa.

The appointment comes as L'Oreal implements an ambitious sustainability programme, which focuses on the impact of its products during the use phase.

Before joining East Africa, Yassine was the Operations Director for L’Oréal Middle East, where he developed an omni-channel transformation of the group’s four divisions by creating a unified experience across e-commerce, retail, and deep trade.

Most trusted brands

He then moved to Morocco as General Manager for the consumer division, deploying the division’s strategy in developing brand portfolio and equity that cemented L’Oréal’s market leadership.

In his new role, Yassine will oversee the entire East African cluster, including Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Ethiopia.

"East Africa is a rapidly growing region where digital transformation and consumer experience will be key to success. As a global company producing some of the world's most trusted brands, this region is a critical part of L'Oreal's efforts to create the beauty that moves the world," Yassine said following his appointment.

Value to consumers

He also said he is excited with the prospect of collaborating with L'Oreal's employees and partners to offer immediate value to consumers across the region and strengthening the company's extra-financial performance through its programmes, L'Oréal for the Future, Beauty for a Better Life, or L'Oréal for Youth.

Yassine holds an MBA in Marketing Management from the European University Business School of Geneva, Switzerland, and a Master's in Industrial Engineering from the University of Burgundy, France.