Jack-of-all-trades who loves charity, entrepreneurship

Rose Omango is the chief executive officer, LIRO Enterprise and programme operations director at Oasis for the Vulnerable Group. 

  • She holds a Bachelor of Business and Management (Marketing Option) from Egerton University and a Master of Arts in Project Planning and Management.


I joined LIRO Enterprise in 2019 after being spotted serving women with a passion. I have also served in various leadership positions in Financial Institutions, Education as well as in Community Development Organisations.

